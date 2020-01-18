Kingpin: Life of Crime is Getting Remastered by 3D Realms

Release back in 1999, Kingpin: Life of Crime went something under the gaming radar for many. Admittedly, it was released as a PC exclusive, but it did gain something of a reputation. Largely for being an exceptionally violent video game. Oh, and the fact that Cyprus Hill provided the game’s main music.

Now, I just happened to have a copy of this back in 1999 and enjoyed it immensely on my Pentium 500MHz and 3DFX GPU. In fact, I think the original CD-ROM is probably still lurking somewhere in my cupboard… And before you ask, alas, no. The big box is long gone!

So, was it violent? Yes, but by modern standards, it is now relatively tame albeit featuring a lot of… colorful language. The game itself, however, was a surprisingly good first-person crime title that introduced a lot of interesting features such as side-quests and recruitable NPCs. Admittedly, not overly original these days, but pretty groundbreaking in 1999.

Well, if you too have a lot of love for this game (or have never heard of it until now) then I have good news for you. In a report via Engadget, 3D Realms has announced plans to remaster the game.

Kingpin Reloaded

Now, I should be clear that based on the reveal trailer above, it doesn’t look like 3D Realms wants to tamper with the formula too much. In other words, it is a remaster rather than a remake and, as such, while we can expect some polish, we shouldn’t expect AAA 2020 standard graphics.

We do, however, know that it is going to support up to 4K resolution and, in addition, widescreen displays. On top of that, you’ll also be able to choose between the original games aesthetics and 3D Realms’ more updated style.

When Is It Out?

Confirmed for release for the PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, at the time of writing no firm launch date has been announced. 3D Realms has, however, said that they plan it to hit shelves before the end of the year.

So, I guess I have to put this on my ‘to-do’ list as another pleasant surprise on my gaming calendar for 2020!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!