Kingston Announces Canvas Series SD and MicroSD Cards

New SD and MicroSD Card Line from Kingston

Storage manufacturer Kingston is announcing a new line called ‘Canvas’ featuring SD and MicroSD cards. The series comes in three different flavours for different storage uses: Select, Go! and React.

What is the Difference Between Each Kingston Canvas Line?

Canvas Select is designed for reliability with HD video recording and photos. It comes with a Class 10 UHS-I rating and speeds of up to 80MB/s read. It is however, limited in capacity options with the SD version available up to 128GB and microSD up to 256GB for now.

Canvas Go! is for the adventurous type, reliable for HD and 4K UHD filming. It is ideal for drone use or action cameras. Thus, it faster than the Canvas Select at Class 10 UHS-I U3 speeds of up to 90MB/s read, and 45MB/s write. It is available up to 512GB in SD card form and up to 128GB in microSD format.

Canvas React is the flagship option, perfect for 4K UHD or burst-mode DLSR photography. It also has the fastest speed at Class 10 UHS-I U3 speeds of up to 100MB/s read and 80MB/s write. It is available in SD capacities up to 256GB and microSD capacities up to 128GB.

