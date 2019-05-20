Kingston Introduces the Next-Gen KC2000 NVMe PCIe SSD

Next-Gen NVMe For Enterprise and Power Users

Kingston is rolling out their new KC2000 NVMe PCIe SSD, featuring 96-layer 3D TLC NAND and an SMI 2262EN controller. It uses an M.2 2280 form factor and is available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities.

The Kingston KC2000 is a self-encrypting drive that supports end-to-end data protection using 256-bit AES Hardware-based encryption. This allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions. The KC2000 also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.

How Well Does This Next-Gen Kingston KC2000 NVMe SSD Perform?

The 1TB and 2TB version are obviously the fastest drives, topping out at 3200MB/s read and 2200MB/s write. However, the 500GB and 250GB is not that far off at 3000MB/s read. It is only the write speeds that differ greatly, with the 250GB version only managing up to 1100MB/s. Although the 500GB still reaches up to 2000MB/s.

Sequential Read/Write 1 : 250GB – up to 3,000/1,100MB/s 500GB – up to 3,000/2,000MB/s 1TB – up to 3,200/2,200MB/s 2TB – up to 3,200/2,200MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write 1 : 250GB – up to 350,000/200,000 IOPS 500GB – up to 350,000/250,000 IOPS 1TB – up to 350,000/275,000 IOPS 2TB – up to 250,000/250,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW) 3 : 250GB – 150TBW 500GB – 300TBW 1TB – 600TBW 2TB – 1.2PBW



Each drive has an MTBF of 2,000,000 hours and has a 5-year warranty.

For more information, visit the official Kingston Technology website.