Kingston Launches the 500-Series Data Center SSDs

/ 5 hours ago
Kingston Launches the 500-Series Data Center SSDs

Optimal SSDs for Read-Intensive Applications

Kingston is announcing their new DC500R solid state drive. The “DC” in the name stands for “data center” use as these are optimized for read-intensive enterprise applications.

This is the first drive in the DC500 series that implements Kingston’s strict Quality of Service (QoS) requirements to ensure predictable random I/O performance as well as predictable low latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads. Hence the “R” after the DC500 part.

DC500R is available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities.

How About Mixed-Use Workloads?

Kingston Launches the 500-Series Data Center SSDs

Following the DC500R is the DC500M, which will begin shipping next week. Just like with the “R” in the previous 500-series name, the “M” in this case refers to mixed-use workloads. It provides a balance of consistent I/O delivery and high read and write IOPS performance to manage a wide range of transactional workloads.

With 1.3 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500M is ideal for the high-volume rack-mount server market. It can be for internal drive bay upgrades, hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring low-cost, high-performance storage subsystems.

How Fast are these Kingston 500-Series Drives?

Kingston provides the following numbers for the DC500R and DC500M:

  • Sequential Read/Write: (DC500R)
    480GB – 555MBs/500MBs
    960GB – 555MBs/525MBs
    1.92TB – 555MBs/525MBs
    3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs
  • Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500R)
    480GB – 98,000/12,000 IOPS
    960GB – 98,000/20,000 IOPS
    1.92TB – 98,000/24,000 IOPS
    3.84TB – 98,000/28,000 IOPS
  • Sequential Read/Write: (DC500M)
    480GB – 555MBs/520MBs
    960GB – 555MBs/520MBs
    1.92TB – 555MBs/520MBs
    3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs
  • Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500M)
    480GB – 98,000/58,000 IOPS
    960GB – 98,000/70,000 IOPS
    1.92TB – 98,000/75,000 IOPS
    3.84TB – 98,000/75,000 IOPS
Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!