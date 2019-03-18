Kingston Launches the 500-Series Data Center SSDs
Ron Perillo / 5 hours ago
Optimal SSDs for Read-Intensive Applications
Kingston is announcing their new DC500R solid state drive. The “DC” in the name stands for “data center” use as these are optimized for read-intensive enterprise applications.
This is the first drive in the DC500 series that implements Kingston’s strict Quality of Service (QoS) requirements to ensure predictable random I/O performance as well as predictable low latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads. Hence the “R” after the DC500 part.
DC500R is available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities.
How About Mixed-Use Workloads?
Following the DC500R is the DC500M, which will begin shipping next week. Just like with the “R” in the previous 500-series name, the “M” in this case refers to mixed-use workloads. It provides a balance of consistent I/O delivery and high read and write IOPS performance to manage a wide range of transactional workloads.
With 1.3 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500M is ideal for the high-volume rack-mount server market. It can be for internal drive bay upgrades, hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring low-cost, high-performance storage subsystems.
How Fast are these Kingston 500-Series Drives?
Kingston provides the following numbers for the DC500R and DC500M:
- Sequential Read/Write: (DC500R)
480GB – 555MBs/500MBs
960GB – 555MBs/525MBs
1.92TB – 555MBs/525MBs
3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs
- Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500R)
480GB – 98,000/12,000 IOPS
960GB – 98,000/20,000 IOPS
1.92TB – 98,000/24,000 IOPS
3.84TB – 98,000/28,000 IOPS
- Sequential Read/Write: (DC500M)
480GB – 555MBs/520MBs
960GB – 555MBs/520MBs
1.92TB – 555MBs/520MBs
3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs
- Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500M)
480GB – 98,000/58,000 IOPS
960GB – 98,000/70,000 IOPS
1.92TB – 98,000/75,000 IOPS
3.84TB – 98,000/75,000 IOPS