Kingston Launches the KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD

With the arrival of Solid State Drives (and particularly their NVMe designs), making the upgrade to this storage platform has proven to be a very popular (and wise) decision for many PC owners. Offering blistering fast data transfer speeds (when compared to standard HDDs), once you’ve tried it, you’ll likely never want to go back! If you haven’t made the upgrade yet, however, or are looking for a new addition to your existing setup, then with the launch of the new KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD, Kingston might just have the perfect solution for you!

What Does Kingston have to Say?

“Kingston’s KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD delivers powerful performance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND. With read/write speeds up to 3,500/2,900MB/s1, KC2500 delivers outstanding endurance and improves the workflow in desktop, workstations, and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. The compact M.2 design gives greater flexibility, increasing storage but also saving space. Available in capacities from 250GB–2TB2 to meet your system’s needs. KC2500 is a self-encrypting drive that supports end-to-end data protection using XTS-AES 256 bit Hardware-based encryption and allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec™, McAfee™, WinMagic® and others. KC2500 also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.”

Incredible NVMe PCIe performance

Supports a full-security suite (TCG Opal 2.0, XTS-AES 256 bit, eDrive)

Ideal for desktops, workstations and highperformance computing (HPC) systems

Upgrade your PC with capacities of up to 2TB2

Where Can I Learn More?

Available in variants ranging from 250GB up to 2TB of storage, there’s definitely something for everyone and all budgets here. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these designs, you can check out the official Kingston product website via the link here!

What do you think? What storage drives do you use in your PC?