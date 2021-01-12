Kingston Teases New NVMe SSD Lineup

/ 43 seconds ago
Kingston Teases New NVMe SSD Lineup 1

Kingston, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its upcoming NVMe SSD roadmap at the all-digital CES 2021. Although we adopt a new format this year, Kingston will bring its industry-leading SSDs to the forefront for attendees to experience virtually.

Kingston NVMe SSDs

Kingston is poised to continue its SSD market leadership position with both new client and data center U.2 NVMe drives this year. The new offerings include its first PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSDs as well as an external USB 3.2 SSD:

  • Ghost Tree: An upcoming High-Performance Gen 4.0 drive that is perfect for the content creator and power user. Codenamed “Ghost Tree,” Kingston is targeting speeds of 7000 MB/s read and write, stretching PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 8-channel to the limit with capacities ranging from 1 TB-4 TB.
  • NV Series: The latest Gen 3.0 x4 SSD is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with capacities up to 2 TB.
  • XS2000: An all-new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 external drive with 500 GB – 2 TB capacities is perfect as additional storage for photos, videos, and other files. The USB Type-C 1 interface allows for super-fast data transfers up to 2000 MB/s.
  • DC1500M: The Data Center 1500M is an update to the DC1000M adding support for multi-namespaces. The U.2 NVMe SSD is designed to support a wide range of data-intensive workloads including cloud computing, web hosting, and virtual infrastructures.
Kingston SSD

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing Kingston hasn’t confirmed any specific regional release dates nor how much we can expect these new and exciting SSD’s to cost. – If you do, however, want to learn more and keep up to date with their latest CES 2021 announcements, then you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD X570 or Intel Z390?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend