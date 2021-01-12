Kingston Teases New NVMe SSD Lineup

Kingston, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its upcoming NVMe SSD roadmap at the all-digital CES 2021. Although we adopt a new format this year, Kingston will bring its industry-leading SSDs to the forefront for attendees to experience virtually.

Kingston NVMe SSDs

Kingston is poised to continue its SSD market leadership position with both new client and data center U.2 NVMe drives this year. The new offerings include its first PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSDs as well as an external USB 3.2 SSD:

Ghost Tree: An upcoming High-Performance Gen 4.0 drive that is perfect for the content creator and power user. Codenamed “Ghost Tree,” Kingston is targeting speeds of 7000 MB/s read and write, stretching PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 8-channel to the limit with capacities ranging from 1 TB-4 TB.

NV Series: The latest Gen 3.0 x4 SSD is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with capacities up to 2 TB.

XS2000: An all-new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 external drive with 500 GB – 2 TB capacities is perfect as additional storage for photos, videos, and other files. The USB Type-C 1 interface allows for super-fast data transfers up to 2000 MB/s.

DC1500M: The Data Center 1500M is an update to the DC1000M adding support for multi-namespaces. The U.2 NVMe SSD is designed to support a wide range of data-intensive workloads including cloud computing, web hosting, and virtual infrastructures.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing Kingston hasn’t confirmed any specific regional release dates nor how much we can expect these new and exciting SSD’s to cost. – If you do, however, want to learn more and keep up to date with their latest CES 2021 announcements, then you can check out their official website via the link here!

