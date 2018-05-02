Kodi Advertises For Volunteers To Police The Repositories

Kodi Looks To Tackle Piracy With Appeal For Volunteers

Kodi is perhaps one of the most popular video applications out there. Allowing users to view videos, it also has the added perk of allowing for add-ons to be made to allow access to streaming services. There is, however, one small problem. It is perhaps the largest mainstream gateway to online TV and film piracy out there.

As a disclaimer I always feel necessary to make, these are not provided by Kodi. It is, however, something their program is allowing people to do by proxy. It’s a thin line that I think Kodi has been trying to walk for a very long time now.

Despite the illegal sources hitting walls, Kodi is finally taking a somewhat proactive stance against it. As such, in a report via the Express, the application has begun advertising for volunteers to specifically police the repositories.

The perfect candidate

In the ‘job’ posting (remember, it’s volunteer) Kodi has said: “Are you passionate about open source software? Do you feel strongly against illicit online piracy? Do you have any past work experience as a lawyer, paralegal or law enforcement officer? If you feel like you reflect this description, we want to hear from you! The only catch is that this is an unpaid volunteer position. Potential candidates must be capable of working independently from the rest of our team in order to maintain the strictest level of objectivity. We cater to people from all around the world. Add-ons scraping foreign language sources have been particularly difficult to assess, so bonus points if you’re linguistically gifted. We understand that we’re asking a lot and that if you meet our criteria you probably have a pretty sweet day job. This position might, however, look good on your resumé.”

I personally can’t see many flocking to this role. Not only is it unpaid, but it also might possibly make you the most unpopular person on the internet.

What do you think? Is this a good idea? Would you consider applying? – Let us know in the comments!