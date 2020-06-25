Kojima Productions Shuts Down MGS5/P.T. Budget Rumors

It’s well known that the current future of the Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill franchises seem more than a little unclear. Largely, because Konami seems more interesting in making gambling machines than games these days. Earlier this week, however, some pretty wild rumors began emerging surrounding the development of MGS5 and P.T.

In a very unusual step, however, Kojima Productions has taken to Twitter to completely debunk them. Largely because of the rather legally contentious claims they made!

Kojima Productions Debunk MGSV/P.T. Rumors

So, what were the rumors? Well, admittedly, I wasn’t aware of them either. Given that they were posted on “Gameblog.fr“, however, that might explain it. Largely because I don’t speak French and, without Google translate, I likely wouldn’t have understood a word of it anyway!

The report, however, made three pretty substantial claims about the development of both games:

Part of Metal Gear Solid V’s budget was used to make P.T.

P.T. was developed in secret without Konami’s knowledge

Hideo Kojima and Sony were looking to set-up a ‘shell company’ to release P.T. to limit Konami’s knowledge and/or involvement

So, you may recall earlier we said that companies responding to rumors is unusual. When you see this information, however, it’s perhaps not surprising that Kojima Productions wanted to shut this down pretty quickly as, legally speaking, it suggests that Hideo Kojima was looking to effectively embezzle money from Konami.

So, put simply, Kojima Productions refutes these claims entirely!

What Happens Now?

In terms of new gaming releases from either the MGS or Silent Hill franchise, there still is no firm news surrounding anything. There are, however, and sticking with the rumored theme, suggestions that Konami is going to confirm the launch of a new Silent Hill game this August.

As such, while Hideo Kojima may not have any involvement with it, for fans of the franchise they’ll hopefully be some good news in the near future that, despite Konami’s apparent apathy, the Silent Hill franchise isn’t dead yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!