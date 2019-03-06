Kolink Phalanx RGB Mid-Tower Case Now Available

With 4x RGB Fans Pre-Installed

Kolink is announcing the launch of their new value mid-tower case they are calling the ‘Phalanx’. Unlike other value-oriented cases however, the Phalanx looks like a more expensive case. Especially since it has a tempered glass side panel and brushed aluminium front panel.

In addition, the mid-tower chassis also has four 120mm RGB LED fans pre-installed. Three are in the front for intake, while the fourth one is at the rear for exhaust. All of these are digital RGB Fans and a controller hub is also included internally to cycle through the effects.

What Kind of Hardware Can You Fit Inside the Case?

The interior is also quite roomy, supporting up to E-ATX form factor motherboards. The power supply chamber is also kept separate with a shroud. Which also enables users to hide extra unsightly PSU cables. This is also where the 2x 3.5″ HDD mounting area is. So everything in the main chamber is clean and has as little clutter as possible.

Additional 2x 2.5″ drive mounting options are also available behind the motherboard tray.

In terms of clearance, maximum video card length can be up to 370mm. Meanwhile, CPU heatsinks can be up to 160mm tall. Liquid coolers with up to 280m radiators can also fit at the top or at the front.

How Much is the Kolink Phalanx Chassis?

The Kolink Phalanx chassis is now available via Overclockers UK for £79.99. Which is a pretty good price considering it comes with four RGB fans.