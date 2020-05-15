Konami Releases Free DanceDance Revolution Browser Game

I have a lot of fond memories of the DanceDance Revolution arcade cabinets. Even if I did probably make a public spectacle of myself smashing out Cotton Eye Joe on hard mode in my size 11 shoes. In terms of playing this game at home, however, the chances that you have a full-size machine (or even a play mat) are doubtful.

Following the launch of a new website, however, Konami is offering you the chance to relive those memories by making a beta version of DanceDanceRevolution free to play from your browser!

Konami Release DanceDance Revolution Browser Beta

Now, we should note that playing this game isn’t entirely straight forward. Largely because it’s only been launched on their Japanese localized website. Fortunately, with the help of Google translate, getting set-up isn’t too much of a chore. We’ll give you a step by step guide on how to proceed though.

Visit the official website via the link here!

Click on the orange link to the top left corner of the page

This will prompt you to log-in to your Konami account. If you don’t have one, you can set one up easily enough. Again though, Google translate is your friend here. E-mail authentication is required if you do need to create an account.

Following the creation (and activation) of your account, go to the original link and click the orange link again! Congratulations, pending a download you’re in DDR heaven!

The game did take a few minutes to download on my PC, but with around 12 (completely unrecognizable) tracks to pick from, you’ll quickly be smashing those keys in Konami’s DanceDanceRevolution browser beta! Oh, and just in case it needed to be said, you don’t need a dance mat. You can control the actions via your keyboard arrows.

What Do We Think?

While the music tracks sound like something produced on Dance Ejay (there’s another blast from the past, right?) it’s a great bit of disposable fun and if you are looking at ways and means to pass the time, it is free (albeit, for a limited time)!

What do you think? Are you going to give this a try? If so, let us know the song and your score in the comments!