Konami Releasing Turbografx-16 Mini Console!

Konami

Some of the announcements at E3 have completely blindsided me. We all know the big hitters we wanted to see, such as the stuff from EA, Square Enix, CD Projekt RED, etc. However, when Konami dropped the news that they’ll be releasing a miniature version of their iconic 90’s console, the Turbografx-16, we were pretty surprised.

But Konami Didn’t Make This Console?

No, they did not. However, it was made by NEC and Hudson, and Konami bought Hudson in 2005 and merged them in 2012… So, they kinda did make it, or at least they now own the brand and all the included properties.

Games?

Well, we’re not sure how many it will have at release. Although six for the American/Europe version have been revealed. However, the Japanese version also has six different games revealed. Furthermore, Ys and Dracula X are CD-Rom Games, so we should see more Turbografx-16 and TurboGrafx-CD games being revealed.

American/EU

  • R-Type
  • Ys Book I & II
  • New Adventure Island
  • Ninja Spirit
  • Alien Crush
  • Dungeon Explorer

Japan

  • Bonk’s Adventure
  • Dracula X
  • The Kung Fu/China Warrior
  • Ys I & II
  • Super Star Soldier
  • Dungeon Explorer

Price and Release Date

Unfortunately, no information has been revealed. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if they pushed for a Christmas release.

