Koolance CPU-400 Series Water Blocks Now Available

New CPU Water Block from Koolance

Koolance is announcing their latest CPU-400 series water blocks, available for both Intel and AMD systems. It comes in black with a brushed metal appearance which goes well with most builds. The block also comes with standard G 1/4 BSPP threading and will accept any fitting diameter up to 19mm (3/4in) OD compression style.

Which Motherboards Socket are Compatible with the CPU-400?

Two versions are available: One for AMD (CPU-400a) and one for Intel (CPU-400i). The AMD socket compatibility includes:

AM4

AM2, AM2+

AM3, AM3+

FM1, FM2, FM2+

Note that this lacks support for Ryzen Threadripper TR4/SP3 socket, which is considerably larger. Meanwhile, Intel CPU socket support includes:

LGA2066

LGA2011 / 2011-v3 (Square ILM only)

LGA1366

LGA1150

LGA1151

LGA1155

LGA1156

Note that this only has support for LGA2011-V3 with square ILM. Xeon processors with narrow ILM are not supported.

How Much are These Koolance CPU-400 Series Water Blocks?

Both the AMD and Intel versions have an MSRP of $89.99 USD and are now available directly from Koolance.com or their reseller partners.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video