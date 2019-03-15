L4D Creators Are Making A New Zombie Co-op Game!

Left 4 Dead Creators Are Making A New Game

As hard as it might be to believe, it has nearly been 10-years since Left 4 Dead 2 was released. I remember getting the game as a present to myself after some rather unpleasant knee surgery. It was a good present!

Despite all the time that has passed, however, we are still yet to see a fresh game from the franchise released. It simply seemed to add fuel to the fire that Valve supremo Gabe Newell had a problem with the number 3. It is an interesting theory!

In a report via PCGamesN, however, a brand new game is currently being created by the original L4D team. In addition, it is also confirmed to be a zombie co-op survival game. There is, however, a catch.

Namely, that they have confirmed that this is 100% not going to be Left 4 Dead 3.

Back 4 Blood

The name game, titled ‘Back 4 Blood’ clearly tips its hat at the L4D franchise. The developers, however, are very keen to distance themselves from works such as ‘sequel’ or ‘spiritual successor’.

The team at Turtle Rock has said: “Y ou’ll be able to shoot up a lot of zombies like in Left 4 Dead, but there’s a whole lot of new stuff in Back 4 Blood which makes it unique.”

They did, however, add that it would be good to: “return to a genre that was born in our studio with over ten years of additional experience and zombie ideas racked up in our brains.”

So… while this isn’t technically Left 4 Dead 3, it might just turn out to if not be the next best thing, then perhaps something far superior! – Wouldn’t that be awesome?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!