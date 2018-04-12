LaCie Launches New Rugged RAID Pro 4TB Portable HDD

Seagate and LaCie announce the launch of their all-new Rugged RAID Pro 4TB portable HDD at NAB 2018. The drive continues all the things we know and love about the Rugged series: The durability, performance and the Neil Poulton design.

Going Beyond Traditions

Rugged and durable portable drives aren’t new, not as such. But LaCie’s new Rugged RAID Pro goes beyond traditions with its features. As the name reveals, it has built-in RAID capabilities. With either RAID 0 or RAID 1 configurations, you can get increased performance and peace-of-mind with a second copy of your files. That’s on top of an already extremely durable drive. A drive that can withstand the harshest areas you can go.

The Rugged RAID Pro also comes with a built-in SD card reader. That’s a feature which will be loved by anyone who’s on the road with a portable system that doesn’t have a card reader. Offload all your files from your SD cards with ease, and without having to carry yet another device with you.

The new drive is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. You can configure the RAID features through the LaCie RAID Manager, which is a familiar software to most. A truly versatile travel companion for busy videographers and professional photographers.

Rugged and Other Features

LaCie’s Rugged RAID Pro 4TB can withstand a drop of up to 1.2 meters, be run over by a 1-ton car, and comes with IP54 rating against dust and liquids. It has a USB-C interface for a performance of up to 240MB/s.

LaCie backs the new RAID Pro 4TB drive with a 3-year warranty. But that’s not all, you also get a 3-year Rescue Data Recovery service. With this, you have a skilled team ready to recover your data in the event that you drive does break down.

LaCie Collective Community

Alongside the new drive, LaCie also launches Collective. It is an online community with the aim of bringing passionate, creative professionals together. The idea is to share ideas, experiences, create content, and hone their skills. Collaborating with like-minded individuals and industry experts can be beneficial for everyone.

The community is tailored to creatives with an appetite for mentorship, connection, and creative growth. It provides a space for continual exchange between professionals and a valuable resource for users to develop and refine their craft.