LaCie Launches New Rugged RAID Shuttle and 2big RAID Drives

LaCie has launched versions of two of its best-known drives at the 2019 NAB Show: the LaCie Rugged RAID Shuttle and LaCie 2big RAID.

LaCie Rugged RAID Shuttle

LaCie Rugged drives have been around for 14 years already, in various options and capacities. They are industry-leading in drop, water, and dust resitance, and feature the well known orange-themed Neil Poulton design.

The latest drive in the series is the Rugged RAID Shuttle which sports a massive 8TB of storage capacity. With the clever flat design, it easily fits in a backpack or shipping envelope, thus making it an ideal shuttle drive for creative pros. Hence, the name.

When shipping sensitive data, you need protection. The Rugged RAID Shuttle offers protection by being a self-encrypting drive with a password system.

You also need physical protection when you ship data. We’ve all seen how some parcel companies treat our valuables when in transit. The Rugged series is already perfect for this due to the general design, but there is more. The RAID drives in the series, such as this one, allow you to optimise the drive for speed and capacity, or data redundancy through the hardware RAID 0/1 options.

The drive is backed by three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services plan. It also includes one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan.



The Rugged RAID Shuttle by LaCie will be avialable in May for an MSRP of £489.

LaCie 2big RAID

The 2big RAID is designed for creatives who are constantly juggling data-intensive projects with the need for speed. It offers up to 16TB capacity and great endurance thanks to the use of Seagate’s IronWolf Pro drives. These are enterprise-class drives and bring the advantages of such.

The 2big RAID supports speeds of up to 440MB/s and utilises a USB-C connector. That makes it compatible with both Thunderbolt 3 and 10Gbps USB.

The space-grey aluminium enclosure gives it style as well as noise reduction and anti-vibration. The whole thing comes pre-formatted with exFAT, but you can change that if your needs are different. The choice of RAID mode, 1 or 0, is also a piece of cake thanks to the LaCie Toolkit.

The LaCie 2big RAID will be available in April. The MSRP pricings will be £399 for 4TB, £499 for 8TB, and £689 for 16TB.

Visit LaCie and Seagate at 2019 NAB Show

For those joining the 2019 NAB Show in person, LaCie and Seagate (South Hall booth # SL8511) will demonstrate how the latest storage systems and solutions can help improve the creative workflow process from creative hobbyists through professionals running the biggest post-production studios.

Do You Wish To Know More?

Do you wish to know more about the two new drives and can’t attend NAB Show, then do not worry. You can check out they Rugged RAID Shuttle’s product page and sheet here. You can also check up on the 2big RAID’s product page and sheet.

As they become avaialble, we’ll also have reviews ready for you on the two new awesome LaCie drives.