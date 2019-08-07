LaCie Mobile SSD 2TB Portable SSD Review

SSDs aren’t just to be taken internally, externally they can be just as useful. Especially when you pick up a drive such as the LaCie Mobile SSD with 2TB capacity which I have in the office for a review today

Seagate Mobile SSD

SSDs bring several advantages over HDDs with the main benefit is the performance. The LaCie Mobile SSD delivers a performance of up to 540MB/s which is a lot more than a 2.5″ HDD can do. But that isn’t all. The SSD consumes less power which is a benefit when you connect it to a portable and battery-powered device. Last but not least, it’s also silent. With no moving parts, it’s also less prone to damage. After all, you wouldn’t want to lose your data while you’re out and about.

But specifications aren’t everything, sometimes you also need a drive which shows some class. The LaCie Mobile SSD certainly does that with its diamond-cut design which celebrates LaCie’s 30th anniversary.

The drive features a USB Type-C connector on the drive and comes with both a Type-C and a Type-A included for maximum compatibility. Whether you got a PC or Mac, whether it uses older USB 3.1 Gen.1 ( USB 3.0) or the newer USB 3.1 Gen.2 with Type-C, you can connect the LaCie Mobile SSD. By default, it comes with the ExFat file-system, but, you can of course format it as NTFS or something else too.

Speed-Up Your Workloads

Collaborate seamlessly, browse photos smoothly, and edit video faster in apps like iMovie, QuickTime, Final Cut Pro, and Aperture. Edit from the drive with zero lag, at least when compared to working from an HDD. It’s all possible with this drive. Don’t let slow storage hinder your workflow when it isn’t needed. You can transfer an hour of video or thousands of high-res images in less than a minute.

You get all the capacity too as the LaCie Mobile SSD is available with up to 2TB capacity. Smaller 500GB and 1TB versions are also available. But I have the 2TB version in the office and with it, you can store about 200 thousand high-res photos or 65 hours of video.

Design Doesn’t Speed Things Up, But It’s Still Nice

LaCie doesn’t just deliver great drives, they also add a special touch to them. We’re all too familiar with the Porshe or Neil Poulton designed LaCie drives. The Mobile SSD celebrates 30 years of doing that where LaCie has shown us that backup is more than a tool.

The diamond-cut anniversary design doesn’t just look great on its own, it will also compliment your space-grey MacBook. But shouldn’t you have one of those, then it’ll look just as great connected to any other system.

The all-aluminium design is lightweight yet solid, giving the drive a drop resistance from a height of up to 3 metres. That is a nice bonus which is great on any drive. The sturdier, the better.

LaCie Includes a Rescue Plan

No matter how well you engineer a product, you can never make it 100% safe. There’s always a risk, mostly from unexpected sources. Not only is the drive itself backed by a 3-year warranty, LaCie also includes a Rescue Plan with the Mobile SSD.



Their data recovery team has your back with a 95% customer satisfaction rating. If your drive also needs replacing, the 3-year limited warranty means that you’ll get a new one at no extra cost.

Included Software Features

The drive design gives away that the company had Apple systems in mind when they made it. While that’s true, it works with both Windows and Mac OS out of the box thanks to the exFAT file format.

MacOS users get another benefit and that is easy folder synchronisation. LaCie has a free application which should make the task effortless. Back up with one click, use Time Machine, schedule regular backups, or just sync your projects. It should all be as easy as possible.

As a bonus, LaCie includes a trial of 1-month Adobe All Apps Plan with the Mobile SSD.

Want to Know More?

If you’d like to know more about the drive, then the official product page might be a good place to start. You can find it by clicking here.