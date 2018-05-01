Latest AMD Radeon Adrenalin Update Released

Adrenalin Update Released

Today saw AMD release the latest version of their Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition. I still wish they would call it something a little shorter, like AMDrenalin, but that’s just me. The update takes the software to version 18.4.1 Beta, and should roll-out to a final release soon enough.

Why Update?

The update is for those updating to April 2018 Windows 10 release, known as build 1803, better known as the Spring Creators Update. That means it should improve system performance, as well as bringing a few general fixes for games like World of Final Fantasy and Stellaris.

Change Log

Support Added

Initial support for Windows 10 April 2018 Update

Fixed Issues

Water textures may not render or may appear to be missing in World of Final Fantasy.

Stellaris may experience an application hang on loading screens.

Call of Duty: World War II may experience corruption during gameplay on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.

The Radeon ReLive Instant Replay feature may fail to record in some gaming applications unless desktop recording is enabled.

Sea of Thieves may experience flickering in some game menus on multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Where to Download

To update your drivers, simply head over to the AMD support page and select your hardware here.