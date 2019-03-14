Latest Mario Rom Hack Takes Difficult To Extreme Levels

Kaizo Mario Grand Poo World 2

Anyone who is familiar with speedrunning will have almost certainly have encountered videos based on Super Mario World for the SNES. Rather than being the original game, however, ‘hacked’ versions have been released ramping up the difficulty to insane new levels.

Often referred to as ‘Kaizo’, the latest release, Grand Poo World 2, is arguably one of the toughest games released to date! – Well, it’s certainly giving the community more than a little ‘fun’.

Why That Name?

The name is (almost certainly) a reference to ‘Grand Poo Bear’. They are widely recognised as one of the most prominent figures in this particular speedrun category.

As you can see in the video below, however, this isn’t a challenge for the casual player! It required incredible precise timing and jumping. Oh, and probably more patience than all the Saints combined!

Can I Try It Out?

As these ROM hacks are not officially endorsed or licenced by Nintendo, finding them does require a bit of a hunt. If you do, however, want to give this a try, I’m pretty certainly that with the help of a SNES emulator, a quick Google search should point you in the right direction to give it a go!

What do you think? How long do you think you’d last in this game? Have you ever tried any of these games out before? – Let us know in the comments!