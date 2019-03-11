Launch Trailer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Released
Ron Perillo / 3 hours ago
Action-Packed Official Launch Trailer
From Software‘s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is coming out in two weeks. So in anticipation of its arrival, they have released the full official trailer.
Set in the late 1500s in Sengoku Japan, you play the role of the “one-armed wolf”. Sounds bad-ass but you are a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound in service to a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline. Things start to turn sideways when the young lord is captured by his rivals. So you have to go on a perilous quest to regain your honor, and fight your way across the land.
Expect to unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head-to-head combat in a bloody confrontation.
When is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Launching?
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is launching on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on March 22, 2019.
Can My PC Run ‘Sekiro’?
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible
Recommended Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible