Launch Trailer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Released

Action-Packed Official Launch Trailer

From Software‘s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is coming out in two weeks. So in anticipation of its arrival, they have released the full official trailer.

Set in the late 1500s in Sengoku Japan, you play the role of the “one-armed wolf”. Sounds bad-ass but you are a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound in service to a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline. Things start to turn sideways when the young lord is captured by his rivals. So you have to go on a perilous quest to regain your honor, and fight your way across the land.

Expect to unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head-to-head combat in a bloody confrontation.

When is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Launching?

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is launching on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on March 22, 2019.

Can My PC Run ‘Sekiro’?

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit



Recommended Requirements