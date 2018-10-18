Launch Trailer For Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Released

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt since Red Dead Redemption 2 came to light, it’s that typing its name is bloody difficult! The vast majority of the keys are all clustered up in that top left corner and more often than not I get into a tangle. The game is, however, soon coming for release and that means two really great things.

Firstly, we’ll all get to try out this highly-anticipated game, but secondly, I’ll not have to type its name anywhere near as often!

New Video!

Despite most of us waiting over a year for this release, it seems that Rockstar Games is (finally) ready to roll! With the release of the launch trailer (incorrectly labelled as a gameplay trailer, but ignore that) we are, literally, less than a week away now before we finally get to try out what could possibly be the greatest game of 2018.

When Is It Out?

Red Dead Redemption 2 (I still hate typing it) will release for the PS4 and Xbox One on October 26th. For those PC users out there, I’m afraid that, sadly, there is still no news surrounding a release for us. On the plus side though, this looks very likely to follow the same route of GTA 5. In that it will have a PC release, but probably not until at least 2019.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release of Red Dead Redemption 2? Have you pre-ordered it? – Let us know in the comments!