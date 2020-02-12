Lawbreakers Dev was Briefly Contacted to Make an Aliens Game

It’s been over 5 years now since the (truly excellent) Alien Isolation was released and, so far, there’s been very little news regarding any new games from the franchise. Based on the somewhat mixed (and that’s being polite) past history, however, maybe that’s not such a bad thing.

Following a post on Twitter, however, Cliff Bleszinski (of Boss Key Productions) has confirmed that, for a while, Fox was in talks with them to make a new game, but sadly it seems that it was never meant to be.

Ripley would be alive and be your “Cortana/Anya.” You’d play as grown Newt. On Earth. Weyland-Yutani are weaponizing the aliens in a Black Mesa style facility and, of course, all hell breaks loose.



Your robotic pal i.e. Bishop? A new one named “Casey” after her doll in Aliens. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 10, 2020

Still No New Aliens Games!

You may be familiar with Boss Key Productions are they were the developer behind the generally solid ‘Lawbreakers’. A game that sadly slipped into oblivion by literally being eaten alive by Overwatch’s popularity.

Talking of the game, however, (as you can see in the Twitter post above) the concept did sound more than a little interesting. Yes, (spoiler alert) we know that pretty much all of the mentioned characters are canonically dead (technically), but since when did (or why should) they let that get in the way of a good story?

What Do We Think?

To be honest, the project sounds like it had something going for it. Admittedly, it has since all slipped into the murky waters of Disney and, as such, any hope for a new game seems, at the time of writing, unlikely.

Just in case you had forgotten by the way, yes, Disney owns Aliens. Well, technically, they own Fox who owns the rights to Aliens, but you get the idea.

The short version is though, as interesting as this sounds, I wouldn’t hold my breath for a new Aliens game any time soon!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!