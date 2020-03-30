Leaked Benchmark Hints Intel i9-10900K Beats 9900K by 30%

We’ve known about Comet Lake-S for quite some time now and while Intel does (still) appear to be keeping the cards close to their chest, we are anticipating that the new CPU’s will release at some point within the next month or two.

Following a Twitter post by user ‘APISAK‘, however, it appears that in terms of performance, we can possibly expect a pretty hefty upgrade on the upcoming flagship i9-10900K. Specifically, when compared to the current 9900KS.

Intel Comet Lake-S i9-10900K

For the sake of clarifying, we should note that this benchmark isn’t confirmed. As such, take the results with a moderate pinch of salt. If they are correct, however, then it suggests that while the single-core performance might likely be around the same, the multi-core performance will be (roughly) 30% faster.

Now, this isn’t entirely surprising. Particularly when you consider that the i9-10900K will have 10-cores compared to the 9900KS’ 8. One thing, however, is pretty clear. Intel’s upcoming 10th-gen releases are going to at least attempt to regain some ground over AMD’s Ryzen 3000 platform.

What Do We Think?

While there is much to get excited about with Comet Lake-S, there is equally much that, at least on the surface, suggests that the platform might have problems. For example, it’s known that Intel is aiming for at least a 5.3GHz single-core boost speed and potentially may look to push this across all cores. With it reportedly requiring a heck of a lot of dedicated power, however, one can presume that it may also be a bit toasty.

We’ll have to wait and see, but this is clearly a big swing from Intel, but it could possibly miss…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!