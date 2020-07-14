Leaked Image Hints At Tomb Raider Gaming Bundle!

It’s certainly nothing unusual to see that when a franchise starts getting a significant number of games that, sooner or later, a bundle will be released covering some of the more stand-out titles. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, a leaked image has appeared online suggesting that Tomb Raider (not for the first time) is going to see a new packaged release that seemingly will cover some, if not all, of the franchises most major titles.

Tomb Raider Bundle?

Based on the image below, while it is entirely open to speculation, it does seem apparently that this ‘Ultimate Experience’ may include the entire 15-game strong library of Tomb Raider games. Albeit, exactly how these will be delivered is unclear as, taking the data as a whole, that would undoubtedly end up being quite a huge file size.

If correct, however, then we can expect this to release via Steam, Google Stadia, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch on August 27th.

What Do We Think?

Given that this is a leaked image, it is, of course, entirely possible that this is just the work of a semi-talented Photoshop user. It does, however, bare note that the “TOMB RAIDER ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE” naming has been trademarked by Square Enix since 2018. As such, if it is a fake, it’s certainly pulling on some known facts to add to the authenticity of it.

With it supposedly set to release on August 27th, however, if this is true we can likely expect confirmation within the next couple of weeks!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!