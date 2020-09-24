Leaked Slide Hints Nvidia 3060 ‘on Par’ with the 2080

Today marks the official review ‘launch’ of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 (and if you want to learn more about that, keep checking our social channels and website), and while a lot of attention has been focused on both this and the 3080 over the last couple of weeks, it’s hard to deny that from a more general consumer level, there is a hell of a lot people anxiously awaiting the release of the 3070 and 3060 graphics cards.

While Nvidia has already given us some indication as to how good the 3070 will be (faster than the 2080 Ti), to date, there has been very little concrete in terms of what we can expect from the 3060. Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, a leaked image taken at a GALAX presentation suggests that the 3060 will, in terms of performance, be going toe-to-toe with the Nvidia 2080!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

The slide, which you can check out below, shows roughly where GALAX believes their 30XX range of graphics cards will comparatively stack up against the prior Nvidia 20XX series. As you can, therefore, see, GALAX believes (and probably not idly) that the 3060 will be as good as the 2080 and likely just a smidgen below the performance of the ‘Super’ variant. The 3070, incidentally, seems rather nicely sandwiched between the ‘Super’ and the ‘Ti’ 2080.

If this is true, given that the 3060 will represent Nvidia’s more ‘entry/mid-tier’ release, we could see this GPU being hugely popular. I mean, even by todays standards (and being 3 years old), the Nvidia 2080 is no slouch!

What Do We Think?

Yes, there’s a lot to get excited about in regards to ‘the best’ Nvidia has to offer, but for the vast majority of consumers, they’re quite simply not within an affordable remit. Even today, the Nvidia 1060 still stubbornly remains one of the most widely owned and popular graphics cards (Steam figures show 15.5%).

As such, for many people who currently own a 1060, 1660, or something similar, upgrading to the 3060 may not just be the logical next step in terms of performance upgrade, it may be (in terms of the low to mid-tier GPUs) be one of the biggest and best market transitions seen yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!