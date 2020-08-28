Left 4 Dead 2 is Getting a New Content Update!

It’s been around 11-years now since Valve released Left 4 Dead 2 and I think we can all agree that while a new addition to the franchise is long overdue (and would certainly be very welcome), it looks about as likely as happening as Half-Life 3. Following a new official blog post from Valve, however, they have announced some very pleasantly surprising news!

Yes, Left 4 Dead 2 might be 11-years old, but it’s shortly set to get a brand new content update!

Left 4 Dead 2 – Update Incoming!

No, you’re not in the middle of some kind of crazy fever dream. Valve has confirmed categorically that this is happening! While they haven’t gone as far as to state any specific release date, Left 4 Dead 2 is set to get some new content that’ll undoubtedly give this game a solid shot in the arm.

“It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes… CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience. “The Last Stand” is an update for Left 4 Dead 2, created by the community, for the community. Additional details will be coming soon.

Until then, check out the teaser trailer and prepare to make your Last Stand.”

What Do We Think?

I have a lot of fond memories of Left 4 Dead 2, but even I’ll admit it’s been a long time since I last played it. With this new content update, however, it seems that in the very near future we’re all going to be blowing the dust off our Steam library to give this modern classic at least one more outing! Better still, with it being so old now, if you’ve never played it before, I daresay you can pick up a copy right now for dirt cheap!

You can check out the official announcement website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!