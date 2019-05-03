Left 4 Dead 3 Trailer Emerges… But It’s Probably Fake

Left 4 Dead 3

It’s been pretty well established that either Valve or Gabe Newell has something of a phobia over the number 3. With fans both hugely anticipating the third instalment of both Left 4 Dead and Half-Life, however, the short version seems to indicate that we shouldn’t expect either game any time soon… Or so it appears!

Following the release of a new ‘trailer‘, fresh rumours are growing that Left 4 Dead 3 might actually be on the way.

Nice Try…

The trailer itself certainly looks very professional and I daresay that more than a few people are convinced that this is a legitimate announcement teaser. We, however, are more than a little sceptical.

It has been well over 5 years now since any official news broke surrounding the game. At least, news directly from Valve. As such, we’d see such a low key teaser very out of character based on the significance of the game. In addition, using a real food brand in the video (Life cereal) just seems more than a little weird.

Like a Romulan holding a fake isolinear chip… it’s a faaaaaaaaake!

There Is A Silver Lining

With the recent announcement of the Valve Index VR headset, the company has confirmed that 3 unnamed games are currently in development. As such, one of these might possibly be Left 4 Dead 3.

In terms of this video, however. It’s certainly hard to question the production values that went into it. Despite that though, as nice as it is, we think it’s probably fake.

What do you think? Is this a fake video? – Let us know in the comments!