Lego 3Dfx Voodoo Graphics Card Kit Needs Your Support!

If you owned a PC in the mid to late 90s, you will undoubtedly have been familiar with the 3Dfx Voodoo graphics card. Being one of the few dedicated ‘3D accelerators’ (as they were known back then) around at the time, you couldn’t thumb through a gaming magazine without seeing at least one advert for it!

Well, if you never had the chance to own an original, a concept Lego kit might give you the answer! To make it a reality though, the project needs your support!

“From the weirdo who brought you the LEGO Sound Blaster…”



My LEGO 3dfx Voodoo card is now live on LEGO Ideas!



10k supporters & it will be considered for manufacture! You never know. 🙃#DosGaming & #Retrogaming fans, please share & vote on the site! https://t.co/uo1X8CvXIr pic.twitter.com/2Ocap3wGZJ — ☀️ idspispopd 🌙 (@Bhaal_Spawn) March 24, 2020

Lego 3Dfx Voodoo

The concept kid has been created by Twitter user ‘Bhaal_Spawn‘ and, as you might have already guessed, allows you to build your very own Lego interpretation of the 3Dfx Voodoo graphics card.

To get this into consideration for production, however, the concept must get 10k likes and, so far, with less than a thousand, it clearly needs a lot of love and support to turn it into a reality!

How Can I Support This Project?

To give this project your backing, you firstly need to visit the ‘Lego Ideas’ website. You can, therefore, do that via the link here! – From there, simply create an account and click on the ‘support’ button.

As above, with it not being even 10% towards the goal required for it to enter the ‘consideration’ phase, it has a long way to go. With your help, however, we could quickly turn this amazingly nostalgic concept into a real Lego product!

What do you think? Are you going to support this design? Did you ever own an original 3Dfx Voodoo graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!