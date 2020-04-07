Lego and Nintendo Reveal New Super Mario Kits!

The LEGO Group today announced the pre-order availability of the LEGO® Super Mario™ Adventures with the Mario Starter Course. Fans can now secure their own set of this upcoming and highly anticipated new product line, the result of a unique partnership with Nintendo.

The new LEGO Super Mario product line features an interactive Mario figure that collects coins in real-life game levels created with LEGO bricks. Neither a video game nor a traditional brick-based set, it promises to change the way people interact with Super Mario in the physical world and engage in LEGO experiences.

Lego Meets Nintendo in Amazing Mario Kits!

Disclosed for the first time today by LEGO Design Lead Jonathan Bennink, fans will be able to begin exploring the fun-packed Super Mario universe with the Adventures with Mario Starter Course. This entry point set to the world of LEGO Super Mario is needed to unlock expansion sets and features seven action bricks. These provide different interactions with the LEGO Mario figure that are only included in this set.

The Mario figure itself has LCD screens in his eyes, mouth, and belly. These display a wide variety of instant reactions to movement, color and action bricks. Also included is a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video game series.

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

The full LEGO Super Mario assortment will launch Aug. 1st 2020. Fans can, however, now pre-order the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course. To learn more about it (and to pre-order your kit) you can check out the link here! (Edit – It hasn’t apparently gone live yet, but it will shortly!)



As for how much it costs, the recommended retail price for the Starter Course is 59.99 EUR/USD. The recommended retail price for the two expansion sets will be 29.99 USD/EUR for the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set and 99.99 USD/EUR for the Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set. A little expensive, but you got to admit that it looks pretty awesome!

I love Lego and I love Nintendo… So I really, really, want this kit!

