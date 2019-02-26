Lenovo Introduces Ryzen+ Based IdeaPad S340 and S540

More Affordable than Intel Equivalent

Lenovo announced two new IdeaPad S340 and S540 variants at MWC 2019. Unlike the initially announced Intel 8th Gen equipped versions, these two have AMD Ryzen+ processors. Furthermore, both will be more affordable by up to $150 according to Notebookcheck.

Users can choose between AMD Zen+ Ryzen 3 3200U, Ryzen 5 3500U, and Ryzen 7 3700U processors. Although there won’t be any NVIDIA GeForce GPU options this time like their Intel equivalents. Thankfully, the built-in integrated Radeon Vega graphics on these CPUs are a decent alternative.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 and S540 Specifications

Although the S540 is generally sleeker and thinner (15.9″ vs 17.9″), the S340 offers more configurability options. RAM options for both is up to 12GB DDR4 with storage up to 512GB PCIe SSD. The S340 is the only one with a Hybrid drive option however, which comprises of a 128GB SSD and either 1TB or 2TB HDD.

Lenovo also offers it in two different sub-SKUs: S340-14API and S340-15API, with 14-inch and 15.6″ screens respectively.

In terms of colour options, the S540 is available in Abyss Blue, Copper or Mineral Grey. Meanwhile, the 14″ S340 is available in Onyx Black, Sand Pink, Abyss Blue and Platinum Grey. Lastly, the 15″ S340 has the same options except it is not available in Sand Pink.