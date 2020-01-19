Lenovo is Working on a New Stand-Alone VR Headset

For several years now Lenovo has dipped its technological toe into the VR headset market without seeing a lot of success. Admittedly, one of the biggest issues they had was putting their money on the wrong horse.

For example, their most recent Mirage Solo VR headset relied rather heavily on Google’s Daydream VR. A platform that Google themselves dropped pretty early on after launch and, by proxy, made the Lenovo headset basically dead alongside it.

In a report via The Verge, however, a new EEC application registered by Lenovo shows that they are willing to give the VR market another swing with a brand new standalone headset reportedly in development.

Lenovo “VR3030S” VR Headset

Registered as the “VR3030S” the design will follow suit with many other recent developments by making it a ‘standalone’ product. In other words, it won’t need to rely on a PC or smartphone to do the graphical and processing grunt work.

While details are not yet known about the headset, it is believed that they will, this time, look to adopt a more friendly and established platform for this design. Contenders such as Oculus or Steam VR seem a likely choice.

What Do We Think?

Now, it should be noted that EEC applications are never guarantees of a full and final release. It does, however, seem likely that Lenovo is willing to give it one more try in the VR market to see if they can create a little niche for themselves. In fairness, a move that I think the community is still willing to respond to. Well… for the right price!

The only major key factor here, however, is that Lenovo doesn’t end up repeating the mistakes of the past.

What do you think? Do you own a VR headset? Do you think the market could support another design? – Let us know in the comments!