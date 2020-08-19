Lenovo Unveils Yoga Laptops with Latest Intel & AMD CPUs

Lenovo has unveiled five new Yoga™ consumer laptops combining style, power, and portability. Designed to deliver premium experiences and refined craftsmanship through bold innovation, Lenovo Yoga is our top-of-the-line consumer PC sub-brand at the forefront of making smarter technology an everyday reality for the most discerning consumers. So, whether you want to binge videos, enjoy the summer’s hottest tunes, or need a fully-equipped multimedia experience as you create content, you can do it all and more with powerful Windows 10 performance and a range of smart features including Alexa®1, optimized battery life2, rapid charging3, and super-fast Wi-Fi 6.4

Building on successful thin and light laptops to create a better interconnected world takes attention to design details and offering consumers their choice of the latest processors. The ultra-slim Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i5 (13-inch), next-gen Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro5 (14-inch), and new portable 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 7i5 laptop available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch, feature the next-gen Intel® Core™ processors (coming soon) and are designed for people who want high performance, immersive visuals, great connectivity, and long-lasting battery life so they don’t have to feel anchored to an outlet. The 14-inch sleek Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is packed with performance too, as is our first-gen Lenovo Yoga 6 (13.3-inch) convertible laptop—both offering AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processor options for amazing responsiveness to fuel creative and productivity tasks, even on-the-go.

Lenovo ‘Yoga’ Laptops

Introducing the latest artificial intelligence (AI) advancements in battery optimization and intelligent thermals,6 featured first on the Yoga Slim 7i Pro with next-gen Intel processor. With this upgraded power management solution that’s fully AI-powered, you won’t have to lift a finger to get top performance out of your new Yoga Slim 7i Pro. That’s because it’s continually learning and can automatically ramp up for really high-powered activities or quiet down to conserve energy.

The other four new Yoga laptops have Intelligent Cooling Mode as their default AI-enhanced optimization setting to extend battery life and boost performance; all models powered by next-gen Intel Core processors have been engineered to extend laptop battery life by a reported average of up to 20 percent.7 With Lenovo Q-Control, if you want to ramp up to max power, just press Fn-Q to shift into Performance Mode for heavy-duty tasks or to take it into Stealth Mode to reduce fan noise during movie night.

User Optimized!

Another new built-in benefit for Lenovo consumer PC users is available8 via Lenovo Vantage, the on-device application helping you do more with your Lenovo PC. The new Lenovo Vantage Smart Performance Services8 is a new self-diagnostic service that takes a proactive approach to maintaining a healthy device. Capable of helping prevent potential PC issues before they occur, Lenovo Vantage Smart Performance Services aims to scan, detect and remove spyware, malware and adware, fix network and access issues, and automatically tune up the PC, resulting in better internet connectivity and all-around faster PC processes, including system start time, upload/download speeds and general application launches.

Every Lenovo customer will be able to conduct free PC scans through Lenovo Vantage Smart Performance Services, during which potential issues may be quickly identified. For any fixes needed and to gain full access to this program’s on-demand and automatic features, customers can subscribe for one or up to four years once it’s available in their market. To further upgrade their PC support experience, Lenovo Premium Care can be added to any of these devices, granting package holders in more than 36 geographical markets direct access to an advanced level of customer service and support when needed.

Functionality

The ease and added security provided by Lenovo Smart Assist will also be music to your ears. Power on your PC faster by simply lifting the lid, and features like the infrared (IR) camera and Windows Hello offered on the Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga Slim 7 Pro enable peace of mind with a more secure hands-free facial recognition login. Advanced display features such as Privacy Alerts are offered via attention-sensing AI software from Glance by Mirametrix® to help protect your screen from shoulder-surfing neighbors, helping to ensure that your work stays private, and for even more security, your screen is built to automatically blur when you look away. All the new consumer Yoga laptops unveiled today are capable of auto-upscaling your local video content quality up to FHD 1080p through use of machine learning in Windows Media Player, known as Super Resolution.

Small and mighty with a near borderless QHD display, the 13.3-inch Yoga Slim 7i is ideal for those who value incredible visuals for pure entertainment and a slim and functional all-metal clamshell design. Powered by up to the next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) and next-gen integrated graphics based on Intel’s Xe architecture for breakthrough performance, this new laptop comes with expanded Alexa1 features, a glass panel, and IR camera. It’s incredibly slim and light too – at 13.9mm (0.55 inches) thin and weighing 1.23kg (2.7 lbs). Get up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory, 1TB SSD PCIe (Gen 4) M.2 storage9 and a gorgeous display with an expansive 91 percent screen ratio, 100 percent sRGB, and Dolby Vision® for an unprecedented viewing experience plus Eye Care Mode for added blue light eye protection that’s certified safer by TÜV Rheinland.10

Enjoy a stunning, up to 2.8K Wide Viewing Angle display featuring life-like color and clarity at up to 400 nits bright, with a 90Hz refresh rate designed to decrease time lags while gaming or streaming content. Plus, it has a taller aspect viewing ratio (16:10) for easier screen use while scrolling web pages or documents. And for late nights in front of the computer, introducing our more advanced Eye Care Mode thanks to the new Eyesafe® Display panel that combines RGB hardware and software adjustments to more effectively reduce blue light by dispersing its harmful emissions across the light spectrum, all without compromising vivid color integrity. It’s the safer solution certified by TÜV Rheinland10 to offer blue light protection.

Availability

In announcing their launch, Lenovo has confirmed the price and availability for the following models:

The 13-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i ultraslim laptop will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs will start at €899 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020. Both will offer up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon)

ultraslim laptop will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 14-inch with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs will start at €899 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020. Both will offer up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor will start at €799 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting August 2020.

laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor will start at €799 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting August 2020. The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop with up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 15.6-inch model will start at €1099 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020.

convertible laptop with up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 15.6-inch model will start at €1099 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020. The 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processors will start at €899 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

convertible laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processors will start at €899 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting October 2020. Lenovo Vantage Smart Performance Services 8 is currently available in North America and starts at US$29.99 for a one-year subscription. A phased expansion of the program to EMEA and the rest of the world is expected to continue through 2021.

is currently available in North America and starts at US$29.99 for a one-year subscription. A phased expansion of the program to EMEA and the rest of the world is expected to continue through 2021. The IdeaCentre Mini 5i compact desktop will start at €499.99 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting September 2020.

compact desktop will start at €499.99 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting September 2020. The Yoga Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Headphones in new Shadow Black hue will start at €149.99 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

in new Shadow Black hue will start at €149.99 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting October 2020. The Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter in new Shadow Black hue will start at €71.99 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new laptop releases, you can check out the official Lenovo website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!