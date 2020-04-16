Lenovo Rumored to be Preparing Motherboard Designs

Lenovo is a well-known brand in terms of its (generally inexpensive) laptop, PC and smart device products. It seems, however, that the company may be looking to turn its eye towards the actual manufacturing of mainstream PC components. Well, one aspect of them at least!

In a report via TechPowerUp, rumors (and images) have emerged suggesting that Lenovo is planning to start manufacturing motherboards that will be specifically designed to work with Intel CPU platforms!

Lenovo to Start Making Motherboards?

Reportedly set to be released under their ‘Legion’ branding, two images have appeared online showing what clearly appears to be Intel motherboard designs. It has, therefore, been speculated that Lenovo may be shortly ready to launch motherboard designs not only for Intel’s existing Coffee-Lake architecture but also for their upcoming Comet Lake-S.

What Do We Think?

While the images are interesting (and suggest mini-ITX style designs) we should note that, at the time of writing, details should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt. And we don’t mean that the images could be fake either! If anything, we think they’re probably legitimate leaks. That doesn’t mean, however, that they’ll ever be actually put into full production.

For example, the chances are more than possible that these might just be concept designs. Specifically, PCB’s ‘pitched’ at Lenovo to see if those in senior positions think it might be a good direction to take the company in. We have to admit though, it would be more than a little interesting to see Lenovo getting involved in the motherboard market. It is, however, entirely possible that if they do release motherboard designs, they may be restricted to their own manufacturing process (as in, to be used in their own brand systems) rather than within a ‘general’ consumer launch.

