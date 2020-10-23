Lenovo Unveils its AMD-Based Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptops

Lenovo has today announced its latest 15-inch gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, fueled by the next-level AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors for the first time on this premium model. Paired with up to powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design GPU for real-time raytracing, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is also the world’s lightest 15-inch gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX.

Now, gamers have more processor choices when selecting which Lenovo Legion’s stylish and savage GeForce RTX gaming laptop is right for their needs.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop

Available in Slate Grey hue with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor, this season’s sleek design is decked to impress gamers and holiday shoppers with a more secure, integrated power button with fingerprint reader and the incredibly immersive sound of Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Sound Radar by Dolby, all set inside Lenovo’s well-designed acoustics chamber for reduced rattling and clearer audio.

Engineered for all-day productivity with Windows 10 Pro and increased gaming clock speeds at night, the new stylish and savage Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with a white backlit TrueStrike keyboard for a more mechanical feel of deeper key travel via second transition switches. With top-placed built-in webcam and privacy shutter, plus several 15.6-inch visual options to choose from, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is ideal for streamers and features up to a 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS VESA DisplayHDR 400 supported panel that’s 500 nits bright, a 60Hz refresh rate, 100 percent Adobe RGB color gamut and Dolby Vision for spectacular ultravivid picture quality.

Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum for extreme lightness and less bulk, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop is 17.9 mm (0.71 inches) thin and weighs just 1.86 kg (3.96 lbs). All optimally cooled by Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 to help you power through a heated in-game battle or heavy-duty workload, plus a 71WHr battery and up to 9.6 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge Pro.3 Enjoy Bluetooth 5.1 and get up to 32 GB 3200 MHz DDR4 of memory and 2 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD of storage. And for more reliable connectivity, opt for the Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 module for lower latencies while gaming, streaming shows, and creating content.

Specifications

Price & Availability

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors will be available starting in October, with an expected price starting at $1369.99- – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this and other Lenovo products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!