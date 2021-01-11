Lenovo Unveils its AR ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses

Following a formal announcement at CES 2021, Lenovo has today introduced the ThinkReality A3 lightweight smart glasses. One of the most advanced and versatile enterprise smart glasses to come to market, the ThinkReality A3 is part of a comprehensive digital solution offering to deliver intelligent transformation in business and bring smarter technology to more people.

As increasingly distributed workforces and hybrid work models become the reality of a new normal, small and large businesses around the world are looking to adopt new technologies for smart collaboration, increased efficiency, and lower downtimes. From customized virtual monitors and 3D visualization to Augmented Reality (AR) assisted workflows and immersive training, the ThinkReality A3 helps transforms work across many levels of the enterprise.

Lenovo AR ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses

The ThinkReality A3 tethers to a PC or select Motorola smartphones1 via a USB-C cable depending on the needs of smart workers anywhere. Versatile, portable, and comfortable, the ThinkReality A3 fits like sunglasses and can be enhanced with industrial frame options for safer and more durable use. Immersive but not isolating, the AR smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform for high-quality performance and feature stereoscopic 1080p displays presenting the user with up to 5 virtual displays. An 8MP RGB camera provides 1080p video for remote expert use cases while the dual fish-eye cameras provide room-scale tracking.

“The A3 is a next-generation augmented reality solution – light, powerful and versatile. The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers’ abilities to do more wherever they are.” – Lenovo

PC Edition

The ThinkReality A3 PC Edition tethers to a laptop or mobile workstation to enable users to position multiple, large virtual monitors in their field of view and use Windows software tools and applications. Virtual monitors expand the value of PCs, creating more productivity, privacy, and immersive experiences for industries like finance, architecture and engineering, as well as for any remote and mobile worker where space and privacy are limited.

Virtual monitors are optimized and compatible with Lenovo’s leading ThinkPad laptops and mobile workstations powered by Intel and AMD Ryzen processors.

ThinkReality Ecosystem of AR/VR Solutions

Lenovo’s ThinkReality platform is helping accelerate adoption of the next generation of wearable computing — offering smarter technology to enable smarter workers. With the growing ThinkReality cloud-agnostic ecosystem of hardware and software solutions, enterprises have more choices in building and deploying mixed reality technologies to improve business.

Lenovo AR devices include the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses and A6 headset. The ThinkReality A6 features a full-featured sensor array, expandable memory, 1080p resolution waveguide optics, and a removable battery for extended use of the head mounted display.

VR use cases in the enterprise are rapidly expanding from training and simulations to immersive experiences for sales and marketing, as well as other applications. The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 all-in-one headset is specifically designed for enterprise and is ready to scale for global operations and is ideal for soft-skill training solutions. For advanced, high-performance mixed reality and virtual reality applications, Lenovo offers a portfolio of workstations certified to work with various Varjo XR/VR headsets and is a reseller of Varjo’s human-eye resolution solutions.

Where Can I Learn More?

Lenovo has announced that it’s ThinkReality AR Smart Glasses will be released around mid-2021, although at the time of writing, no price has yet been confirmed. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this new and honestly pretty impressive piece of technology, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!