Lenovo Unveils New Gaming Chair with a Katana Holster!

Lenovo is not a brand I would usually associate with the more ‘weird and wonderful’ aspect of PC peripherals. That’s not a criticism either as often these ‘products’ generally tend to err too much towards the land of fantasy than something, you know, actually useful! – Well, following an update to the Lenovo website, it seems that they have a brand new gaming chair design that’s certainly a bit odd.

Why? Well, did you ever wish, while sitting down, you had somewhere to store your sword?… No, I didn’t think so! But never-the-less, Lenovo has the apparent answer to your dilemma!

Lenovo Gaming Chair with Katana Holster!

Now, I’m going to get one elephant out of the room very quickly here, I actually really like this gaming chair design and, overall, find the color pattern exceptionally pretty. So yes, I would actually rather like this (regardless of if I got a sword with it or not!).

And following that statement, while I sincerely hope that I’m not alone in this opinion, I will entirely understand if you no longer wish to take any fashion tips from me!

Without a doubt, however, the most unusual aspect of this design is that it apparently comes with either a sword (or sword holster) attachment to the side of the left arm-rest. Absolutely ideal if you find yourself having to fight off a group of ninjas while not being bothered to actually stand up while you do it!

And no, this isn’t an early April Fools joke either! This does appear to be an entirely legitimate product!

Where Can I Get One?

The item listing is currently exclusively on their Japanese website and, in so far as I can tell, this chair is part of some kind of competition or giveaway. I don’t understand much Japanese, but from what I can gather, if you buy one of Lenovo’s laptops you can perhaps qualify to win this gaming chair with ‘sword’ peripheral!

If you do, therefore, want to check this out for yourself, you can visit the website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!