Lenovo Unveils Two New 27″ IPS Gaming Monitors

Lenovo has today announced the launch of its two new and latest 27-inch gaming monitors with In-Plane Switching (IPS), the sleek-looking Lenovo G27q-20, and the Lenovo G27-20 gaming monitors, both engineered to be stutter-free with AMD FreeSyncTM Premium technology. Shipping in time to welcome the new year ahead with brighter and better tech, these modern monitors maximize home movie entertainment and the visual effects of smooth and speedy gaming.

Lenovo monitors are made to bring value and stylish design to individuals and families who want high-performance technology and are passionate about gaming. As gaming titles have evolved, demand for high-fidelity visual gaming experiences has increased too. Here are a few highlights.

Lenovo 27″ IPS Gaming Monitors

The new Lenovo G27q-20 is a highly functional and flat monitor well-suited for gaming and your home office. It comes with an anti-glare and high-resolution display at QHD (2560 x 1440) offered in a large 27-inch size for immersive gaming. Enjoy an amazing refresh rate of up to 165Hz with AMD FreeSyncTM Premium technology to display smoother gameplay and natural movement on the new Lenovo G27q-20, while the flat 27-inch Lenovo G27-20 offers 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel resolution. Both monitors are capable of a 1 ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) and 3 ms response time to reduce motion blur and help to eliminate streaking and ghosting.

With 16:9 aspect ratio, these IPS display panels are built to provide an uncompromised at-home gaming, working or learning experience by providing outstanding color and grayscale performance and wide viewing angles for remarkable clarity. Able to virtually display the same number of colors as a 10-bit monitor, these screens are calibrated to an 8-bit + FRC quality standard for impressive color reproduction and 99 percent sRGB color gamut-all these features combine to help make your creative work shine.

Sleek Aesthetics & Functionality

Offered in Raven Black hue with a striking, redesigned V-shaped base that’s cleverly illuminated by teal LED accent lighting to signify its gaming legacy, both monitors feature up to 400 nits of brightness and near-edgeless borders on three sides for expansive picture. New winged base brings a more futuristic look and greater desktop stability.

Its adjustable stand is easily maneuvered to create a more ergonomic viewing experience for your eyes, neck, and head. Just tilt the screen several degrees in and out for your personalized comfort and lift for more height. Both monitors are certified by TÜV Rheinland to be flicker free and to emit low blue light levels to help save your eyesight during long gaming sessions with online friends and family.

Treat yourself to the High Dynamic Range (HDR) decoding functionality supported on both monitors for true colors and life-like lighting variations and gradations via common connectors like HDMI and DisplayPort (1.2), as well as audio out connectivity suitable for most gaming devices. Plus, Lenovo Artery software lets you adjust screen brightness, contrasts and colors on your monitor for a truly customized gaming experience.

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing the launch of these two new gaming monitors, Lenovo has confirmed the following release dates and prices:

The 27-inch Lenovo G27q-20 gaming monitor with QHD will start at $299.99 and is expected to be available starting January 2021.

The 27-inch Lenovo G27-20 gaming monitor with FHD will start at $239.99 is expected to be available starting in January 2021.

For more information, you can check out the official Lenovo website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!