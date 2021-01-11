Lenovo Unveils the Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED Edition Laptop

The future of thin and light computing just got a lot brighter. Today, Lenovo announced its 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop now offers consumers a choice of an LCD or super-vibrant OLED display. The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED version) laptop with 14-inch OLED 90Hz panel unveils at CES, and similar to its LCD laptop sibling verified as Intel Evo earlier, features up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, or up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics.

Lenovo continuously enhances the user experience through its commitment to the latest in bold innovation, refined craftsmanship, and smarter technology like instant-on when you lift your laptop’s lid, hands-free login, and Intelligent Cooling mode. Built to be Intel Evo certification-ready, Lenovo and Intel are targeting verification of this updated laptop design with OLED panel later in Q2 2021, pending further tuning. What’s more, just use your Yoga’s built-in mics to empower the hands-free functionality of Alexa on your PC.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED Edition Laptop

With an OLED panel produced by Samsung Display, the 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro is available with an up to 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display and offers 90Hz refresh rate to reduce lag and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio for more screen real estate. It’s the first laptop from the Lenovo Yoga line to offer consumers such an immersive OLED display technology upgrade, making it fundamentally different than LCD. Chrominance attributes (called chroma) are amplified by up to 1.25 times the amount provided over LCD, resulting in higher color frequency and saturations of black, not to mention an amplified contrast ratio for 667 times more definition over LCD. This smarter combination of display quality, thin laptop design, mobile processors, and (AI) artificial intelligence works together to create a premium laptop offering better image quality, plus a low response time and power consumption.

It has an impressively wide 100 percent DCI-P3 and 125 percent sRGB color gamut for vivid colors, providing a more lifelike HDR experience that’s ideal for high-end video and photo editing; HDR also enhances the contrast between the brightest and darkest parts of an image. Plus, push the limits of picture quality even further with Dolby Vision.

With a legacy of providing transformative laptop experiences, Yoga has always been at the forefront of style, substance, and portability. Discerning consumers will appreciate how clear and readable their on-screen picture quality is even outdoors under direct sunlight. This is due to each individual pixel’s ability to emit its own light so it can be independently brightened, dimmed and powered off for improved contrast. Consider your wish for the perfect deep black and more vivid colors via an OLED display granted, as well as your desire for reduced blue light emissions by up to 70 percent over an LCD display for eye health.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Lenovo has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for its Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED Edition laptop nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more, then you can check out the official Lenovo website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!