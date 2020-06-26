Lexar Announces its New SL200 Portable SSD

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, today announced the new Lexar SL200 Portable SSD. The family line of SSD products continues to expand and grow stronger with this latest addition to the SSD portfolio. This portable drive lets you take your data on-the-go, so you’re covered in the field or the office. To keep your data secure, it’s drop-, shock-, vibration-resistant, and features an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption.

Lexar SL200 Portable SSD

The sleek SL200 has a premium finish available in 512 GB and 1 TB of storage space. It also displays more than adequate transfer speeds of up to 550 MB/s and a write speed of up to 400 MB/s. It’s easy to connect to your system using the included USB Type-C to USB Type-C or USB Type-C to Type-A cable, and it’s ready to use.

It’s key features include:

SSD-level performance – with speeds up to 550 MB/s read and 400 MB/s write

Sleek, slimline styling with a premium finish

Durable, portable design—resists harsh temperatures and vibration

Includes an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption

Features a USB Type-C port. Includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-C and USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

Three-year limited warranty

All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.

Where Can I Learn More?

The Lexar SL200 Portable SSD is available this month at an MSRP of $89.99 USD (512 GB) and $159.99 USD (1 TB). If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, then you can visit the official Lexar product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for some new portable storage devices? – Let us know in the comments!