Lexar Announces its New SL200 Portable SSD

/ 30 mins ago
lexar SL200 Portable SSD

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, today announced the new Lexar SL200 Portable SSD. The family line of SSD products continues to expand and grow stronger with this latest addition to the SSD portfolio. This portable drive lets you take your data on-the-go, so you’re covered in the field or the office. To keep your data secure, it’s drop-, shock-, vibration-resistant, and features an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption.

lexar SL200 Portable SSD

Lexar SL200 Portable SSD

The sleek SL200 has a premium finish available in 512 GB and 1 TB of storage space. It also displays more than adequate transfer speeds of up to 550 MB/s and a write speed of up to 400 MB/s. It’s easy to connect to your system using the included USB Type-C to USB Type-C or USB Type-C to Type-A cable, and it’s ready to use.

It’s key features include:

  • SSD-level performance – with speeds up to 550 MB/s read and 400 MB/s write
  • Sleek, slimline styling with a premium finish
  • Durable, portable design—resists harsh temperatures and vibration
  • Includes an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption
  • Features a USB Type-C port. Includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-C and USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable
  • Three-year limited warranty

All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.

lexar SL200 Portable SSD

Where Can I Learn More?

The Lexar SL200 Portable SSD is available this month at an MSRP of $89.99 USD (512 GB) and $159.99 USD (1 TB). If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, then you can visit the official Lexar product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for some new portable storage devices? – Let us know in the comments!

lexar SL200 Portable SSD
Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Archives


Send this to a friend