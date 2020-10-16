Lexar NM700 1TB M.2 SSD Review

Today we are taking one of Lexar‘s newer SSDs for a spin around the office for some tests and a nice review. We are looking at the NM700 with 1TB capacity which is the largest in the series. The NM700 is also available with 256GB and 512GB capacity.

Lexar NM700 NVMe SSD

Lexar built the NM700 with 3D TLC NAND and the Marvell 88SS1092 8-channel controller. The controller supports all the things you’d want from AHCI v1.3 and NVM Express v1.1b to TCG Opal and Marvell’s 3rd-generation LDPC technology. Naturally, it also features low power management which is useful for notebooks and AES-256bit encryption which is useful for everyone.

The drive is a standard M.2 2280 which makes it compatible with almost every modern system. It is geared towards enthusiasts such as gamers, designers, and video editors. But everyone can find use in a drive such as this.

Performance and Endurance

The NM700 by Lexar won’t break any speed records, but it comes with pretty good specifications none-the-less. The 1TB version is rated for a sequential performance of up to 3500MB/s when reading and 2000MB/s when writing. The random performance is rated at 293K IOPS when reading and 272K when writing. Those are fairly decent numbers.

As far as endurance is concerned, the NM700 series features a 150TBW per 256GB capacity rating. That equals to 600TBW for this 1TB version. In other words, it has a DWPD of 0.32 and an MTBF rating of 1.5 million hours. Lexar backs the drive with a limited 5-year warranty.

What Does Have To Say?

“Elevate your game with blazing PC performance. Get the most out of your PC’s performance with quicker load times and transfer speeds so you can breeze through your day. The Lexar NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD will put you in the driver’s seat with speeds of up to 3500MB/s read and 2000MB/s write”

You can read more about the drive and its details on the official product page and series page.

Feature Highlights