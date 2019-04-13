LG Create 55-Inch Transparent OLED Display

LG 55-Inch Transparent OLED Display

Back at CES this year, we got to see our first glimpse at what appeared to be a transparent OLED being developed by LG. It was, at the time, difficult to ascertain whether this was a planned upcoming product or simply a concept on display.

In a report via AVForums, however, with the product being now given an official name, it does seem that LG plans to bring this huge 55″ display to the market! Albeit, exactly when is more than a little unclear.

Making The Rounds!

The display was most recently seen at a tradeshow in China last week, in an update to the product, however, LG has finally given it a product name. Specifically, the 55EW5F TOLED.

No specifics are yet known about the design. Except, of course, that it will be a 55-inch design and that it will be transparent. Although the model being displayed has a circa 40% transparency rating, it is believed that LG intends to take this even further as/when it is formally released.

What Is It For?

This type of technology has already been widely implemented in car designs. Specifically, those that have displays highlighted on the windscreen or above the dash.

A product such as this, however, does open the doors to such technology coming to the home. Hopefully, in the not too distant future.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? Would you buy a transparent display for your home? – Let us know in the comments!