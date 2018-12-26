LG Expected To Reveal 4K Laser Projector At CES

LG To Reveal 4K Laser Projector At CES

After Christmas and New Years is out of the way, we have what is one of the biggest trade shows on the tech calendar. Yes, CES 2019 is literally just a couple weeks away and while we will, of course, be there to bring you the news fresh from the floor, we have already seen a number of ‘hinted’ announcements for the show.

The latest comes from tech giant LG who, in a report via The Star, is expected to reveal a brand new 4K laser projector TV design.

Projector TV

In recent years, protector style TV devices have proven to be a very popular addition to the home. This is, of course, in no small part due to the ease in which the image can be displayed. Rather than requiring space to accommodate for a large TV, all you need is a blank wall. In addition, the projector user only has to be around 5″ away from a wall to project a 4K standard 120″ image.

Details?

Most of the speculated details are largely based on the model LG revealed at the show last year. As such, everything at this point is just guesswork. The 4K laser projector is, however, expected to have voice control, 2,500 ANSI lumens and 4K UHD resolution. With just a couple weeks to go until CES 2019 though, we’ll shortly have a much better idea.

The one thing we can, however, say with some certainty is this. If you’re planning on getting one, make sure you have more than a little wedge of cash left over from Christmas. This is going to cost a pretty penny!

What do you think? Do you own a projector TV? – let us know in the comments!