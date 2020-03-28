LG Launches the UltraGear 27GN750 Monitor

When it comes to competitive gaming monitors, it always manages to surprise people that neither resolution nor screen size is the biggest priority. It does, in fact, boil down to much more basic levels of functionality such as the maximum supported frame rate and response time.

Well, in announcing the launch of the UltraGear 27GN750, LG clearly thinks they’ve got both of those boxes thoroughly ticked!

LG UltraGear 27GN750 Monitor

Coming with a 27″ screen size and 1080p display, initially, this doesn’t sound like a particularly impressive monitor. When you take a closer look at the key features, however, you can clearly see that this not only packs some pretty hefty design choices but also that it’s a monitor taking a definite swing at the competitive gaming market!

27” FHD (1920×1080) IPS Display

IPS 1ms Response Time

NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

240Hz Refresh Rate

HDR10

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

What Does LG Have to Say?

“See your way to victory with the innovative 27GN750 UltraGear gaming monitor, providing the most crisp visuals and the sharpest clarity. You can experience breath-taking immersion on a IPS display with a 1ms response time.”

Specifications

How Much Does it Cost?

With a price of $399, this LG UltraGear 27GN750 display doesn’t come cheap. As above though, with that 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it hits all the major marks that a competitive gamer would want to see! As such, while this might not necessarily be the best choice for the casual gamer, there are going to be more than a few people giving this release their full attention!

