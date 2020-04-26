LG to Reveal ‘Velvet’ Smartphone this May

LG hasn’t exactly been overly secretive when it comes to their new ‘Velvet’ smartphone. In fact, we’ve known about its name for quite some time now and the only thing that we’ve really been waiting for is the official launch date. You know, so we can find out just how good (or bad) it can potentially be.

Well, in releasing a new video, LG has confirmed that ‘Velvet’ will officially be launched on May 7th. What’s so special about it, though?…

LG Velvet Smartphone

It’s understood that rather than going for an outright high-performance design, LG has placed a focus on the ‘Velvet’ being a more fashionable smartphone. That doesn’t, however, mean to say that it isn’t going to pack some solid features. Although pending 100% confirmation, some of the believed specifications include:

Triple-camera setup

Symmetrical curved-glass design

Snapdragon 765 processor

Built-in 5G

3.5mm headphone jack

What Do We Think?

When it comes to smartphone designs, LG has certainly dropped down in the pecking order in terms of consumer base and recognition. In fact, if you were to ask me to name smartphone manufacturers, I’d probably list off 5-6 other companies before eventually coming to them.

There is, however, always a market for the more niché designs in the smartphone market and, if this is a very nice aesthetic phone as it seems to be suggesting, some consumers will undoubtedly be drawn towards it. If, for no other reason, than for having something different!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!