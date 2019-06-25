Lian Li 011 Dynamic Der8auer PC Case Review

011 Dynamic

The Lian Li range is already packed full of stunning PC cases. However, even Lian Li can admit when there is some room for improvement. They took one of their most popular designs and put it in the hands of Roman “der8auer” Hartung. In the hands of a popular modder/overclocker, the case was reworked for better cooling and hardware support. It’s meant to be the 011 Dynamic you know and love, but just a little bit more refined.

Price at a little over £100, it’s not “cheap” but looking at the specifications and features below, it seems like it may be a bit of a bargain for such a premium product. It comes in black or white variants. However, there’s also a Razer edition kicking around for about £150, so you’ve certainly got some options here.

Features

Build from tempered glass and aluminium over a durable steel frame, it’s still very much a classic Lian-Li design. It’ll support up to an E-ATX motherboard too, with room for huge expansion cards, big coolers, and plenty of storage. It’s certainly tuned towards the enthusiast market. Of course, you’ll find room for up to three 360mm radiators too, so custom-loop is very much on the menu with the 011 Dynamic.

Premium combination of aluminium, tempered glass and steel

Space for a motherboard with E-ATX, ATX or Micro-ATX form factor

Clever dual-chamber design

4 x 2,5″-SSDs & 2 x 3,5″-HDDs

Front panel with 2x USB 3.0 Type-A & 1x USB 3.1 Type-C

Supports graphics cards up to 42 cm long

Space for up to three 360 mm radiators

Up to nine 120 mm fans possible

Space for two power supplies

What Lian Li Had to Say

“The black Lian Li O11 Dynamic Midi Tower is an ultra-premium Midi-Tower that blends brushed aluminium with tempered glass elements. In comparison to its twin in the series, this variant offers a particular focus on cooling – thanks to the deft hand of modding guru Roman “der8auer” Hartung. What remains is the wide dual-chamber design of an ATX case, providing plenty of space for advanced gaming hardware, along with superb cable management and the potential for extensive air- or custom water cooling.” – Lian Li

