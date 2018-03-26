Lian Li Alpha 550 RGB Tempered Glass Chassis Review

Alpha 550

When we first heard that Lian Li was dropping aluminium for some of their new chassis designs, we were shocked! Of course, it was a good shock. When we also heard that Lian Li would be making one of those chassis with full RGB lighting, a heap of tempered glass panels, and a price tag that’s a fraction of what you would usually expect to pay for a Lian Li product, well, they certainly got our attention.

Enter the Alpha 550, an E-ATX monster, packed full of high-end features and design choices, as one would expect from any Lian Li product. Designed to handle plenty of water cooling, a robust amount of high-end hardware, and decked out with four! tempered glass windows, this thing looks killer both on paper, and in the promo material. Now, let’s grab the box, and take a closer look at it in person!

Features

A designer case made for motherboards up to E-ATX

Front, side panels and roof made of 4 mm thick tempered glass

3 x 120 mm RGB Fan & RGB LED strip incl. remote control

I/O-Panel with 2x USB 3.0 / 1x USB 3.1 Type C & HD-Audio In/Out

Support for two radiators in 360 and 420 mm format

Vibration absorbing 4x 3.5/2.5 inch & 4x 2.5 inch drive slots

Compatible with graphics cards up to 40 cm long & CPU coolers up to 17 cm

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Lian Li product page here.

What Lian Li Had to Say

“The Alpha 550 housing is a midi tower with a particularly good price/performance ratio from the renowned manufacturer Lian Li, which is equipped with many tempered glass elements and well thought-out features. Three pre-installed 120 mm RGB fans, extensive cable management for a clean appearance, readiness for vertical graphic card mounting and extensive watercooling support are just some of the highlights that distinguish the stylish housing.” – Lian Li

