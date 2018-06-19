Lian Li Amazes With New Chassis Designs and RGB Power Cables

Lian Li Computex 2018

It’s really hard not to be a fan of Lian Li. For many years now, they’ve been making many of the finest chassis products, leading innovation, and much more. 2018 and beyond looks set to be no exception either, and they kick things off with their new desk chassis.

Featuring dual-motors for a reliable motion and heavy-duty lifting, it’s a premium product from top to bottom.

Of course, it features aluminium construction and a huge slab of thick and strong tempered glass for the top cover.

On the interior, you’ll find room for an ATX system, with multiple large form factor radiators supported too.

There’s room for huge GPUs, lots of storage, and an ATX PSU. If you want to save on floor space and go big on style, there’s no finer way to do it.

It’s perfect for standing too at full height, even if Andy does look a bit daft in this picture.

LANCOOL ONE

Wind back the clocks a lot of years, and you may recall the awesome Lancool range!? Well, Lian Li is revisiting this classic chassis range of theirs with the Lancool One Digital. This stunning bit of engineering features tempered glass, obviously, as well as aluminium, obviously. It’s not the what, but the how that really stands out. I mean, just look at that beautifully milled and trimmed aluminium front panel; no one makes them as good as Lian Li!

It will support up to an E-ATX motherboard, with room for up to 360mm radiators in the front and 280mm in the top. If that’s not enough, you’ll find full digital RGB, USB Type-C and all those other lovely buzz words are well looked after here too.

o11 AIR

The airflow version of their stunning Dynamic. Again, E-ATX support, Type-C, and support for a bonkers amount of fans and radiators. 2 x 120mm fans are included. However, you can fit 2 x 140mm in the top, 3 x 120mm mid, 3 x 120mm front, and 3 x 120mm bottom; or similar sized radiators.

AIR RGB

Basically, the same chassis as above, but the fans are RGB. It’s nice that they have a none RGB model, as I know the market can be divided on the tech.

011 Dynamic

This is the same internal chassis as above. However, since it has a solid top panel as well as lots of glass, it’s less focused on airflow. It’s hardly lacking in it though, just look at the spec card, and you’ll find it’s pretty darn capable regardless.

RGB All of the Things!

That’s right, RGB power supply extension cables. They look a little tricky to setup, with a cable needed to connect each loom.

However, they work kind of like fibre optics, with a light module illuminating the clear coating layer of each cable. Fully customisation, fully awesome, and I bet they sell out on day one, without a doubt.

What do you think, is the world ready for this?

Computex 2018 Coverage

We would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors Aerocool, Synology, and Alphacool. Remember, you can check out even more Computex 2018 coverage on eTeknix.com here, as well as our latest 4K video coverage on our YouTube channel. You’ll find our social media links below. Follow us for even more information, teasers, previews, updates and more!