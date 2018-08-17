Lian Li LANCOOL ONE Digital Case Now Available at OCUK

/ 2 hours ago

The New Face of LANCOOL

Lian Li is launching a new chassis under their LANCOOL brand. This time it is the LANCOOL ONE Digital, featuring a mid-tower case that has a brushed aluminium front panel. It also has a diamond shaped air inlet at the center that has an RGB LED accent. This RGB LED is addressable, hence the “digital” in the name. The result is a stylish case that is considerably more affordable than other full aluminium Lian Li cases.

What Other Features Does the LANCOOL ONE Digital Have?

Aside from its distinct front panel, the LANCOOL ONE Digital features a tempered glass side panel, E-ATX support and extensive fan mounting options. The tempered glass side panel also snaps in via a tool-less mechanism, making ti easy for users to service. Users can even fit up to two 360mm radiators inside (front and top), or a total of up to nine 120mm fans.

In terms of component clearance, video card length support is up to 420mm since there are no HDD cages on the way. Storage options are available instead in the lower PSU compartment. This has space for up to two 3.5″ HDDs. There is also room for up to four 2.5″ drives inside.

Like any decent modern chassis, the LANCOOL ONE also comes with a USB 3.1 Type-C front panel port. Two more USB 3.0 Type-A ports are available as well.

How Much is the Lian Li LANCOOL ONE Digital?

The chassis is now available for pre-order via Overclockers UK from £84.95.

