Lian Li Launches the Strimer Plus RGB Extension Cables

With more people looking at interesting ways to customize their systems, we’ve seen a growing trend in recent years for custom cable designs. The latest releases by Lian Li, however, are certainly more than a little eye-catching with their Strimer Plus RGB cabling coming in both 24 and 8-pin solutions!

Lian Li Strimer Plus

The Lian Li Strimer Plus brings to market what could quite possible by the customizable cabling system out there. Featuring 108-120 LEDs (depending on if you utilize the 8 or 24-pin connector) these can be fully-configured using either the manual controller or, alternatively, through your RGB sync capable motherboard.

With 7 colors and 18 lighting modes, there should be something to suit all tastes here!

What Does Lian Li Have to Say?

“The STRIMER PLUS, the next generation of RGB extension cables in 24-pin and 8-pin format. The new STRIMER PLUS has up to 120 LEDs for brighter and more complex light effects. With a cleaner look and an improved installation process, adding an extra layer of stylish and unique flair to a PC has never been easier. Better design for better effects The STRIMER PLUS brings next level brightness, light configurations, and flexibility. With a total of 120 and 108 LEDs (24-pin and 8-Pin respectively), the STRIMER PLUS presents an unprecedented level of brightness in 7 colors and 18 light modes all manageable via a controller, or synchronized with the motherboard RGB control software for a unified lighting effect. By combining speed, colors and modes, the STRIMER PLUS offers a total of 84 individual lighting effects. Making it the one and only RGB product needed to enhance and personalize any PC.”

How Much Do They Cost?

So, are these new cables expensive? Well, the short answer is, no. Not really. Available on Overclockers UK you can buy the 8-pin connector for £35.99 and the 24-pin for £44.99. You can check out their website via the link here!

Alternatively, if you want to learn more about these cables, you can visit the official Lian Li product page website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these? Thinking of getting some for your system? – Let us know in the comments!