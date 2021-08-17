Lian Li Q58 White Mini-ITX Case Review

Lian Li has always been one of the best PC case designers and manufacturers in the world. They have a long history of iconic and innovative PC cases, going far back as their all-aluminium exposed metal designs that were usually more focused on servers and workstations to their modern steel and glass designs for modern PC gamers. Two years ago they released my current favourite Mini-ITX case, the TU150. Now they’re back with another innovative mini-ITX design in the Lian Li Q58. It was revealed earlier this year at the Lian Li 2021 Digital Expo, which was their replacement for the fact there were no in person trade shows, so if you missed the reveal, you can catch it below!

The compact case design may have you thinking it’s not very capable. However, it offers up 14.3 litres of space on the interior. It’ll take a mini-ITX motherboard, SFX, SFX-L or even an ATX PSU. There’s room for a 70mm tall CPU cooler, so obviously something low-profile is needed. However, it can support up to a 280mm radiator if you wanted to liquid cool with custom or an AIO. It’ll handle 2 x 120/140mm fans in the top and 2 x 120mm fans in the bottom. 3x 2.5” / 2x 3.5″ for all your storage needs. However, thanks to a riser cable design, you can get a massive GPU in here, up to 320mm long and a 61mm triple slot thickness, making this a serious contender for a high-end gaming PC build.