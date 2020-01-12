Lian Li Reveal Amazing New Cases for 2020

There are few brands who command as much interest as Lian Li. They’re one of the flagship brands when it comes to PC cases, and it’s easy to see why. They didn’t really unleash too many “new” products here at CES 2020. However, they have created many new versions of some of their most popular products.

The first is the 011 Dynamic Mini. I loved this case, but the original was too big. This mATX model looks perfect then but still manages to house up to 3 x 280mm radiators (in mini-ITX mode) or 240+240/280mm in mATX mode. The only other thing shrunken down is the PSU Mount, as it’s only SFX.

What’s cool is that you actually change the rear I/O plate for mATX or mini-ITX. That means the correct number of PCI slots are there, plus an appropriate rear fan/radiator mount; such a cool idea!

The Lancool 315, a simple looking mid-tower that hides more advanced features than we expected. Like the old Cooler Master Blackwidow, the entire motherboard tray slides out from the rear of the case. You can basically build the entire PC, then slide it in and you’re ready to rock. The whole thing is extremely modular too. You can have mesh or glass on the front panel, and you get both options in the box too!

Lancool II Mesh

The Lancool II is by far one of my all-time favourite PC cases. It’s got more features than you’ll ever need, it’s fantastically modular and cost under £100 too. However, the front panel had slightly limited airflow. Now Lian Li are looking to address this with a new front panel mesh design and give you unrestricted airflow from the cases front panel. However, they also matched that up with matching mesh airflow on the left and right flip down panels too, which looks great!

